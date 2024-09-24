Her name was Charlotte. She wants her parents to tell her story.

This post deals with the topic of suicide.

Less than a year ago, 12-year-old Charlotte was smiling from ear to ear, excited about attending her Year 6 formal.

Just a few short months ago, that same beautiful smile adorned her face as she held her baby brother, Will, in her arms. The two were inseparable, according to her parents, Kelly and Mat.

"Her mum told Charlotte (about the pregnancy) before she even told me," Mat shared in an emotional interview with 2GB's Ben Fordham Live.

"Charlotte dropped to the ground in joy," Mat recalled. "She said, 'That is the only wish I have for [my] next birthday'. She didn't need anything else because she had a little brother."

