In December 2021, Charlise Mutten went on her last holiday. Her mum's partner killed her.

Justin Stein has been found guilty for the murder of nine-year-old Charlise Mutten.

Charlise's body was found dumped in a barrel by a river just outside of Sydney in 2022.

At the time of the nine-year-old's death, Stein, 33, was in a relationship with Charlise's mother, Kallista Mutten, who he maintained was the one that killed Charlise. He claimed he witnessed his then-partner shoot the girl.

The jury deliberated for almost two weeks before delivering its verdict on Wednesday, following a four-week trial.

It's been a lengthy legal process, loved ones of Charlise thankful that justice has been served.

Charlise's body was found near the Colo River, northwest of Sydney, on January 18, 2022, with gunshot wounds to her face and lower back.

At the time of her death, she had been visiting her mother and Stein from the Gold Coast, where she lived with her grandparents. She was only visiting Ms Mutten and Stein for a few weeks over the school holidays.

During Charlise's visit, the trio spent the majority of their time at a property at Mount Wilson, in the Blue Mountains. They were staying at the Wildenstein Private Gardens in Mount Wilson — a fancy wedding venue owned by the Stein family.

They also stayed at a caravan at the Riviera Ski Park, about a 90-minute drive away.