Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The Bachelorette frontrunner Charlie has been spotted on a date with a Bachelor alum.



WOAH. Everybody stop, because boy do we have a great little bit of Bachelor goss for you.

According to the Daily Mail, one of our current Bachelorette favourites has been spotted with ex-Bachie star Dasha Gaivoronski.

They also have the photos to prove it.

The pair apparently “hugged” before making their way “inside a fancy restaurant” before sitting down at a table for two. And according to the publication, the venue had a “romantic, dimly-lit atmosphere and the lovebirds looked at each other with warmth and affection”.

Damning evidence indeed.

While this could be a sure-fire sign that Charlie doesn't ultimately win Ali Oetjen's heart, there are a few other hypothetical scenarios that could have happened...

Maybe the pair was catching up and sharing parenting tips (now that we know he has an eight-year-old son) or as fitness enthusiasts perhaps they were just exchanging protein shake preferences and bench press tips.

We're going to sit and wait on this one.

2. Emily Seebohm has responded to ex Mitch Larkin after he denied cheating on her.



Flashback to four months ago and Mitch Larkin and Emily Seebohm were the golden couple of Australia's swimming world. But then Emily reportedly found texts which indicated that the backstroke swimmer was cheating on her.

A scathing interview followed in August, but over the weekend Mitch shared his side of their break up, rejecting the claims of infidelity.

Speaking to the Courier Mail, the 25-year-old said their relationship was 'draining' and that Emily had "jumped to conclusions" after seeing the texts.