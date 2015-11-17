Charlie Sheen is expected to discuss being diagnosed as HIV-positive on the Today show in the US today after rumours began to circulate that a very high-profile actor had been living secretly with the disease for more than two years.

Sheen, 50, is going to be making a “revealing personal announcement” on the show, according to a press release.

It’s been reported that Sheen has previously been reluctant to disclose his HIV status for fear that the disease would come to define him rather than his career.

However, Sheen has long been defined for many things over his career: his substance abuse issues, his multiple arrests for domestic violence; his custody issues with ex-wife Denise Richards; his epic dismissal from hit sitcom Two and a Half Men and the subsequent “winning” frenzy; and of course, his many, many romantic relationships.

It’s this last topic that’s troubling in terms of his diagnosis. If Sheen has known his HIV status for the past two years or more, has he been disclosing it to his sexual partners?

TMZ (so, you know, entire salt shaker) is reporting that Sheen is coming forward now because his cover was about to be blown by lawsuits brought by former partners.

The gossip site is also reporting that Sheen has been taking anti-viral medication that have rendered the virus undectable in his blood.

Sheen openly admits to having loads of sexual partners both before and after his diagnosis, TMZ reports, but he denies putting anyone at risk because his blood tests don’t reveal the presence of HIV.

If you look on the page dedicated to Sheen on WhosDatedWho.com, there are so many women it’s almost mindboggling.

From Robin Wright to Winona Ryder, from Hollywood prostitutes to supermodel Stephanie Seymour, from porn stars to real estate agents, Sheen has slept with a lot of different women.

One of his ex-girlfriends, former porn star Bree Olson (also known as Rachel Oberlin), posted a preemptive message on her website denying that she has HIV.

“There are speculations circling that one of my ex boyfriends from years ago may have contracted the HIV virus. They are rumors and I know nothing more than anyone else,” wote Olson, 29. “I, myself have been to my gynecologist at least once a year since we split up and have always been tested across the board for everything and have came back clean across the board every time.”