Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Melbourne father killed his daughters for revenge

A Melbourne father killed his two daughters while their mother was in an adjacent house.

Charles Mihayo faced court yesterday over the murder of his two daughters aged three and four.

He told police at the scene that he killed them as revenge when they asked him why he simply looked at his ex-wife and said “You have to ask her.”

The court heard that he was locked in a custody battle with his ex-wife.

The sentencing judge was presented with victim impact statements from three generations -the great grandmother, grandmother, and mother of the girls but they chose to show the statements only to the judge rather than make them public.

2. Republicans win control of both Houses in midterms

The Republicans have gained control of the US Senate after winning the six seats they required from the Democrats in the US midterm elections. It means President Obama will face both a Senate and House of Representatives controlled by his political opponents.

Republican Mitch McConnell was crowned Senate majority leader.

NBC News’ political director Chuck Todd has said that such a lead would make it unlikely that the Democrats could retake the House before the year 2022.



3. Racing Victoria announces new rules

The Victorian Jockeys Association and Racing Victoria have announced new rules in the light of the deaths of two horses after Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup.

This will mean that the size of flags are restricted from the racecourse, as well as banned in the immediate vicinity of the horses.

The rules also affect where the horses enter the mounting yard.

News Limited reports that chief steward Terry Bailey said “The incident involving Araldo was a freak accident and something that we have not seen previously. However, we have taken these interim measures for the remainder of the Carnival and will discuss the long-term procedures with the VRC following its completion.”



4. Whitlam memorial

Noel Pearson’s eulogy at Gough Whitlam’s memorial service is being acclaimed as one of the best political speeches of our time.

He called the former Prime Minister “Australia’s greatest white elder”.

“Without this old man, the land rights of our people would never have seen the light of day,” Mr Pearson said.

“He harboured not a bone of racial, ethnic, or gender prejudice in his body.”