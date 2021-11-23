In 2001, a coughing scandal erupted on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Now, people aren’t so sure.

On the set of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in September 2001, Charles Ingram made history.

After winning one million pounds on the British television show, Ingram became the third person in the show’s history to win the top prize.

For the computer repairman and British Army major, it was a huge feat.

"Even the cleverest people could go off [the show] with £16,000, £32,000, £64,000," Phil Davies, a former floor manager for the show, told Sky News.

"It only takes one thing that you don’t know anything about, one little gap in your knowledge," he added.

"The super smart ones generally you’d say, yeah, they’ll probably get to £64,000. Even £125,000 was quite rare. It really was that unusual."

But in this situation, the case of Charles Ingram really was that. Unusual.

When Charles Ingram made his appearance on the show across two days in September 2001, he became the third person in his immediate family to participate on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Previously, both Ingram’s wife, Diana, and her brother Adrian Pollock had been contestants on the show, both taking home £32,000 each.

In the lead up to his appearance on the show, Ingram practiced for around 20 minutes per day on a homemade 'Fastest Finger First' machine. The homemade machine mimicked a segment which was part of the popular game show at the time.

Strangely enough, however, Ingram’s first appearance on the show on September 9 didn’t exactly go smoothly.