Chappell Roan can take a stand, we apparently just need her to suffer a bit first.

"You shut the f**k up." With five words, Chappell Roan cemented her status as the young pop star with uncompromising boundaries.

The 26-year-old singer was posing on the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards this week when she turned, pointed, and yelled those words at a photographer.

Now let's be clear: he had been the one to say them first. Maybe his words weren't directed at Chappell, maybe they were, but either way she felt the force of what he yelled and simply repeated it.

"For someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back," Chappell explained to Entertainment Tonight later that evening. "You don't get to yell at me like that."

She's not the first star to hit back at screaming voices behind flashing cameras. But her words at the VMAs quickly went viral.

Though much of her Gen Z fan base praised her for refusing to just stand there and brush it off, another incredibly loud group of people have different opinions. There were angry radio shock jocks – looking at you, Kyle Sandilands – think pieces on Fox News, hateful comments on social media. You get it. You can probably tell who was mad, and why.

Chappell Roan is the rising star of the entertainment industry. She's young. A few months ago she was relatively unknown, now here she is with the world at her feet.

She's ungrateful. She's lucky to be here. She's rude. This is what she signed up for. What else did she expect? If she can't handle fame, she shouldn't be a musician.