There's evidence that Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have just broken up.

Hey now, hey now, the dream is over. Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have reportedly ended their engagement and broken up.
Please send thoughts and prayers during this trying time.
Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE (typically a credible source) that Tatum and Kravitz have called off their engagement after three years of dating.
The two got engaged in 2023 and first started dating after working together on Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice, which premiered earlier this year. The couple did the press tour together and spoke warmly about their relationship that blossomed on set.