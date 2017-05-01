Mum asked to leave restaurant after changing her baby's nappy in a pram.

A mother-of-three has been asked to leave a Melbourne restaurant after changing the nappy of her nine-week-old baby in his pram next to the table.
“They didn’t have a change table but that’s okay – I understand they didn’t have room in the toilets,” the woman told Kidspot.
“I was in a corner away from others eating as my pram was in the way of servers. It was only a WET nappy, not poo.”
The occasion was her father-in-law’s birthday lunch and her newborn was in a bugaboo bassinet.
When the mother decided to change her son, she made sure she was discreet. The hood was down and there was a wrap over the top.
“It was practically impossible to see anything,” the mother said.