The Sex Discrimination Act of 1984 will be amended to include politicians and judges, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the Federal Government’s response to the ‘Respect at Work’ report.

Morrison said his government will accept "wholly, in part, or in principle" all 55 recommendations of the report, which are aimed at creating a new model that puts the onus on employers to erase bad behaviour.

The report was commissioned in mid-2018 amid the #MeToo movement and was handed to the government last January by the Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins.

Here are the key recommendations of the report.

Amendments to the Sex Discrimination Act.

As it stands, MPs and judges have been exempt from the Sex Discrimination Act of 1984. In other words, it is currently not illegal for an MP to sexually harass someone in the workplace.

On Thursday, Attorney General Michaelia Cash confirmed the Act will be amended to include politicians.

"We will be subject to the same law as anybody else which means we'll be subject to the same consequences," Senator Cash said.

"Somebody can bring a complaint against you to the commission, if it's upheld it's upheld. If it's not, it's not."

The changes will mean that for the first time, it will be illegal for MPs and judges to sexually harass their staff.

Watch: Scott Morrison announcing the government's response to 'Respect At Work' report.