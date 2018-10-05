'When I get married, this is what my name will be. Should I change it?'

When it comes to getting married, there are so many traditions to consider – will you be wearing white? Will you don something “old, new, borrowed, and blue”? Will you get married in a church? And will you take your husband’s surname?

Of course, the long tradition is for women to take her husband’s surname. It wasn’t even really a question to consider until recent years and we’ve seen a growing number of women eschewing custom to keep their maiden names.

Other couples opt for the double-barrel last name. And there have even been men who decide to gasp take their wives’ surnames. (We know this because it always tends to spark headlines as it’s news apparently?)

Look, it’s a decision for each couple to make. There are no wrong answers as every couple has their own factors to consider.

For me personally, I hate my last name (it looks like a typo and always get auto-corrected). I’ve spent too much of my life being called “Melody The”. Yeah, “The” isn’t my surname but you can see how it happens.

So even though I have mixed feelings about getting married/taking a husband’s surname and the tiny unimportant fact that’s I’m not even engaged yet, I’ve already decided I will definitely be taking my future husband’s surname. Whatever it is.

But one bride-to-be is facing a conundrum I’ve never considered before. You see, her fiance’s last name just happens to be her first name…

Yep, so if she were to take her fiance’s surname when married her legal name would be “Shannon Shannon”.

Taking to wedding forum Weddingbee, Shannon asked for help about her awkward name dilemma.

“My first name (Shannon) is my fiance’s last name,” she explained.

“We have dated for nine years and will be getting married next year, so I guess I need to finally face the decision of what I will do.

“Honestly it never bothered me even when people made jokes. His last name didn’t matter to me because I love him.”

Shannon said she’s considering whether to keep her maiden name, go for a double-barrelled surname, or even going by her middle name.