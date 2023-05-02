In 2021, Chanel sparked a conversation with an Instagram poll. Now she's teaming up with a former PM.

This post mentions sexual assault and might be distressing for some readers.

It's been two years since Chanel Contos asked her followers a question on Instagram and sparked a national conversation about sexual assault.

"If you live in Sydney: have you or has anyone close to you ever experienced sexual assault from someone who went to an all-boys school?" she wrote in a poll in February 2021, prompting hundreds of responses in 24 hours.

Now the 25-year-old, who has continued to work as a vocal sexual consent activist, has been chosen by former prime minister Julia Gillard to lead a youth committee for the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership (GIWL).

"It was definitely a 'pinch me' moment," the 25-year-old told Mamamia about the chance to team up with Gillard to help address gender inequality.

"It's really exciting, and I'm feeling insanely privileged to have this opportunity."