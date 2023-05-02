In 2021, Chanel sparked a conversation with an Instagram poll. Now she's teaming up with a former PM.

This post mentions sexual assault and might be distressing for some readers.
It's been two years since Chanel Contos asked her followers a question on Instagram and sparked a national conversation about sexual assault.
"If you live in Sydney: have you or has anyone close to you ever experienced sexual assault from someone who went to an all-boys school?" she wrote in a poll in February 2021, prompting hundreds of responses in 24 hours.
Now the 25-year-old, who has continued to work as a vocal sexual consent activist, has been chosen by former prime minister Julia Gillard to lead a youth committee for the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership (GIWL).
"It was definitely a 'pinch me' moment," the 25-year-old told Mamamia about the chance to team up with Gillard to help address gender inequality.
"It's really exciting, and I'm feeling insanely privileged to have this opportunity."
So delighted to announce that @Chanelcontos is joining GIWL! 🎉— Global Institute for Women's Leadership - ANU (@GIWLANU) April 26, 2023
She'll be leading our new Global Youth Committee to help us spotlight the voices of young people and centre them in our research, advocacy & engagement 👏
➡️ https://t.co/eoNEdZEylH pic.twitter.com/qz4YAXi0gM