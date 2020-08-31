"We've been lucky." Last night, 5 Boomers shared how they really feel about younger generations.

We've all heard it before... Gen Y and Z are all just "selfish" and "entitled," and always on the lookout for their next hug.

We're the product of a generation of helicopter parenting brought up in the privilege of a technologically advanced world.

But with 2020 completely turning everything we've ever known on its head, the once loud cries of Millennials being "soft" when compared to their parents and grandparents, has been dwarfed as the pandemic highlights the many challenges that lie ahead. ﻿

Last night on ABC's Q&A, an 'all-Boomer' panel shared their fears for the generations beneath them.

WATCH: Kerry O'Brien said Baby Boomers were "lucky" on ABC's Q&A. Post continues after.



Video via ABC

In Australia, there has been an ongoing social discussion on the wealth of some of the older generation versus that of struggling younger generations, with Millennials at a loss as to how they'll ever, for example, own their own home.

Many, as host Hamish McDonald pointed out, look at Boomers with envy because they "got a great deal on education, they got a great deal on their home, they got a great deal on superannuation and are having a great time in retirement".

'Don't eat as much avocado toast at fancy brunch cafes on your weekend' has long been the retort, often followed by the accusation that the youth of today just doesn't know how to really buckle down and save.

But as former Western Australia Premier Colin Barnett, 70, shared, "For younger people, it is going to be more difficult to own a home and maybe to some extent the aspiration is above what is reality.

"In the 50s and 60s most young couples went out and bought a flat and an old home, and did it up. Those opportunities aren't really there for many."

"I don't think the Baby Boomers have had to sacrifice much at all," he added. "Also my generation had job security, young people today are going to have multiple changes of career, occupation and the like and that's going to be challenging."