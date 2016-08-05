'Bachelorette' villain Chad poos his pants on television.

When the higher ups at ABC decided to invite Chad Johnson to participate in this season of Bachelor in Paradise, it’s fair to say they expected some drama.

The 28-year-old former marine was the break away bad boy star of JoJo Fletcher’s recent season of The Bachelorette that the world loved to hate. I laughed when he ate that raw sweet potato and all of that deli meat. I shook my head when he threatened to fight other contestants. I scoffed when he stood up at the After the Rose episode and said he should be the next Bachelor. And I was excited when I heard he was going to be on Bachelor in Paradise.

I had never seen the show, but I was excited to see all the crazy.

Chad's got a few beefs tonight. #BachelorinParadise premieres at 8|7c on ABC!https://t.co/MVd4UCGosX — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 2, 2016

And crazy was delivered. Because in the first episode of this season of Bachelor in Paradise, Chad Johnson poos his pants.

Sure other things happened on the show. Couples started form. Dates were had. But like it was on The Bachelorette, all eyes are on Chad.

BECAUSE HE POOED HIS PANTS.

What’s really amazing is that’s not even the most vile thing he did in that episode.

When Chad arrives on the island he seems to be handling himself pretty well. He even seems to have made a connection with Lace Morris (who’s known as the crazy girl from Ben’s season). As night falls on Paradise more and more drinks are consumed. Chad and Lace start making out like crazy but then as soon as it starts it’s over and he’s calling her terrible names.

She wisely gets away from him which sends Chad back to the bar.

More drinks are consumed and Chad ends up threaning to “murder” the other contestants.

But wait, somehow, that’s not even the most vile thing he said.

Sarah Herron (from Sean Lowe’s season, who was born with only one arm) calls Chad out on all the terrible sexist, and offensive things coming out of his mouth, leading to Chad calling her a “one arm bitch.”

That is the most vile thing he said.