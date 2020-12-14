'I was 28 when I gave birth to my first baby. 7 weeks later, I was diagnosed with cancer.'

After a few more weeks of testing and two surgeries, I was diagnosed with cervical adenocarcinoma.

The tumour was an aggressive and rare type of cancer, which is not commonly seen in people my age. My pregnancy had hidden all the warning signs.

From that moment, we were faced with challenges and decisions that shook us to the core and made us examine our values and beliefs.

One of the questions we had to face, and one we found almost impossible: Do we risk my health in order to preserve fertility?

We felt incredibly supported by the team at Chris O’Brien Lifehouse and are forever grateful.

Not only did they treat my cancer, they also treated me as a person. They considered where I was in life, they considered our hopes and dreams, and they worked tirelessly to preserve as much of that as possible.

This meant taking a different approach to my treatment, which gave us the opportunity to try for another baby.

Instead of a full radical hysterectomy, we opted for a radical trachelectomy and lymph node dissection. The surgery successfully removed the cancer and two years later we welcomed our miracle son, Van.

He was the first baby born as a result of this procedure from Chris O’Brien Lifehouse. A moment celebrated by all involved.

Most people – including the ‘old’ me – think you ‘recover’; that memories fade and life moves on.

This is true, but it’s not that simple. The scars are still there, they always will be.

Six years later, I feel that I’ve had time to process my experience, and there is one key moment that I consider a turning point for me. It was when I met with the oncologist after Van’s birth.

I expected this meeting to be the end –no more invasive tests, no more side effects, no more worries. I was so tired. It had been four years of appointments, scans, tests, surgeries, fears. Surely this was it.

“So, is it all done now?” I looked at the doctor with tears and expectation in my eyes, begging him for the green light.

He looked at me and said, “Did you think your life was ever to be the same again?” The ultimate wake up call.

Up until this conversation I was so deep in survival mode that I hadn’t really considered what was next. I had just assumed I could put it all in a box, bury it and life would go back to ‘normal’. But there was no normal anymore. I couldn’t go back to the person I was before this all began. I needed to create a new me. And I could choose who I would be on the other side.