"Today was the first day my cancer felt real. It's waiting, eating away at my core."

It’s all starting to feel real now.

I can’t see it.

I can’t feel it.

I can’t touch it.

But it’s there.

Looming, waiting, eating away at my core.

Today is the next step in my cancer journey. I have my first meeting with a specialist this morning.

I’m feeling hypersensitive and I’m an emotional wreck. Even the cold frost seems to chill right through my bones as I watch the clock.

It’s 7.47am. Just two minutes since I looked last.

Messages start pouring in from friends and loved ones. I’m eternally grateful for these people.

When life throws you a curveball, you truly do realise who will stand by you through these hard times.

I’ve been waiting for this day for two weeks. In the scheme of life two weeks is nothing, however, when you have cancerous cells eating away at your insides, it feels like years.

Casey is playing quietly.

She’s the reason I know I can beat this thing.

She’s the reason I get out of bet every morning, even when I wish I could curl into a ball and sleep for days.

She’s the reason I want to spread the c-word.