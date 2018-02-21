How Aussie comedian and mum Celeste Barber built a following of 3.2 million followers.

Many of us know comedian Celeste Barber from her parodies of celebrity photos on Instagram. She has a 3.2 million-strong following, including famous fans such as Amy Schumer and Ashton Kutcher.

But it’s also her relatable accounts of motherhood that’s seen her become a favourite amongst Aussie women. Never afraid of the truth, Barber has a body of work that’s as honest as it is hilarious.

Barber, who started off as an actor in Sydney, began her #celestechallengeaccepted parodies in January 2015. She’d been laughing for some time with her sister about some of the more unrealistic things they saw on Instagram, then one day, decided to put those ideas into photos. And the concept sky-rocketed from there.