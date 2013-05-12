Celebs share Mother's Day joy

Social media was abuzz yesterday as stars posted snaps and messages for Mother's Day. Here are some of our favourites …

Miranda Kerr wrote: "Feel so blessed to be a Mother. Happy Mothers Day to all."

Pink wrote: "Happy Mothers Day to all of my women tribe… To my mother, for teaching me the rises and the falls of love, the permanence of it…thankyou." and "Thank you @hartluck for giving me the greatest gift of my life, my reason to celebrate today."

Nicole Ritchie shared a pic of herself as a child with her mum, wearing matching dresses: "The one day I year I forgive her for this. Happy Mothers Day!"



Gisele Bunchen released a photo of her feet beside five-month-old daughter Vivian Lake's toes: "Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful woman who know the joy , challenges and love of being a mother. Mom , I love you !"



Britney Spears: "I've got the two cutest boys in the world! Hope y'all are having as nice of a #mothersday as I am!"



Reese Witherspoon's touching message above to her mum Betty.

LeAnn Rimes posted a pic of herself as a baby on her Mother's knee: "Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful mother!!" and "Happy Mother's Day to all the loving, nurturing women who give of themselves, heart and soul to helping raise beautiful children. Blessings"

Tori Spelling wrote: "Happy #MothersDay to all fellow Momistas! #momwarriors."

Guiliana Rancic wrote: "Best.Morning.Ever! RT [email protected]: Happy Mother's Day mommy...now please feed me!!!!" with a pic of her 8-month-old, Duke.

Fergie: “Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful mommy Terri & all the strong mamas out there.”

Channing Tatum: "To my mama, my soon-to-be mama and all the beautiful moms...Happy Mother's Day! :-)"

Jenny McCarthy: Happy Mommy Day!

Justin Timberlake: “I’m a Mother Lover… Happy Mom’s Day to all you Mothers out there!!! I love you Mom!”

Jamie Bell: “I’d like to wish my incredible wife @evanrachelwood a happy Mother’s Day! Her first one! Here’s to you darling. X”