''He’s my favourite person in the world.' 12 celebrities that have stayed mates with their exes.

In case you’ve been hiding under a rock lately, there is a Taylor love triangle going on and it’s taken what it means to be friends with an ex to a whole other level.

So, we’ve got Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner — most fondly remembered as the mostly shirtless werewolf from Twilight — who dated for five months back in 2009.

Now 14 years later (!) we find out that not only are Swift and Lautner still on speaking terms, but they’re actually pretty close, along with Lautner’s new wife.

Who is also called Taylor.

Seriously. Confusing much?

Well, the new Mr and Mrs Taylor Lautner have been heard gushing about the singer after the former made a surprise appearance at one of her recent gigs. And by making an appearance, we mean Taylor Lautner backflipped down the stage at Swift’s concert in Kansas City before wrapping her up in a big bear hug.