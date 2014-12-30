Celebrity weddings. Although we can’t always count on them to last, we can always count on them to provide us with breathtaking wedding dresses, unbelieveable rings and towers of cakes.

As we prepare to flip over our calendars and begin a new year we take a look back at the top celebrity weddings of the year. From secret, private ceremonies, to pink dresses and bikes, this year the celebrities really went all out.

1. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

We would be lying if we said we hadn’t been waiting for this one. After nine years and six children, Brangelina finally tied the knot on August 23rd. The secret ceremony took place at the couple’s estate in France and was shared with the whole brood. And no one could forget Angelina’s veil that was covered with her kids drawings – complete with monsters, planes, stick figures and other awesome kids drawings. The jury’s still out on whether it was beautiful or bizarre.

2. George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

George and Amal’s wedding dominated conversations in the Mamamia office for days. We were in awe of the stunning, smart humanitarian lawyer who married some old bloke called George. 2014 was the year we fell in love with Amal. For four days everyone watched as Amal and George got married in Venice. There were boat rides, dresses, celebrities and plenty of paparazzi and fans. And the dress, oh the dress. Incredible.

3. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

In what was quite possibly one of the most lavish weddings yet, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wed at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. Highlights of the wedding? The much anticipated wedding dress; Kim wore a Givenchy Haute Couture gown, and the 70-metre-long marble banquet table. The couple said “I do” at sunset in front of a huge wall of white flowers comprising “white gardenias, white peonies and white roses from Paris and Belgium,” Us Weekly! reports. And in true Kardashian style Kim made sure to document the whole day on Instagram for all of us to watch. Of course.

