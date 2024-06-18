From Angelina Jolie to Kylie Jenner: 15 celebrity tattoos and the hidden meanings behind them.

It’s safe to say that tattoos are everywhere right now.

Most likely, your friends, colleagues and favourite celebrities all have a few (or many).

Celebrities are known to be trailblazers when it comes to the latest trends in fashion and beauty, and it’s exactly the same when it comes to tattoos.

Tattoos you can HEAR are a thing, and they're pretty awesome.

Many of them don some pretty funky tattoos that we now want, too.

But although they may just seem ‘pretty’ to us, to the people that got them, they represent something much more important.

Here are 15 celebrity tattoos and the hidden meanings behind them.

Angelina Jolie

Image: Getty.