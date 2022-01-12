From elite sports people to doulas: The 9 most surprising celebrity side-gigs.

I'm pretty sure if I was a celebrity - or just... rich - I would also be lazy as hell.

All I would want to do is lie on fancy beaches and drink fancy cocktails, exerting as little energy as possible. But it turns out, I might be in the minority here. I've come to learn that some celebrities... start avocado farms. Or train for the Olympics. Or create intricate woodwork furniture.

Mmmhm.

Today we are discussing the wholesome, bizarre and... not lazy celebrity side gigs.

Now I know every second celebrity has a tequila or makeup brand. As a result, those aren't interesting anymore. They do not count on this list. I could literally make it through the rest of my life without hearing about another celeb eyeshadow pallet, you know?

But Nick Offerman's wooden canoe build? That I want more of.

Here are what some celebs get up to when they're not... being celebs.

Geena Davis - archery.

Image: Getty.

At the same time Geena Davis was starring as Stuart Little's mum, she was one of 300 women vying for a spot on the U.S. Olympic archery team to participate in the Sydney 2000 Summer Olympics.

She placed 24th and did not qualify for the team, but participated as a wild-card entry in the Sydney International Golden Arrow competition.

What's even more impressive about this is that she'd only been introduced to archery two years before in 1997.

Nick Offerman - woodwork.