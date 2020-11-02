school

From ​Kim Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen: 21 of the most awkward celebrity high school photos.

Precisely none of us enjoy looking back at our old high school photos. 

From the uncomfortable braces to the questionable haircuts, our high school days never fail to make us cringe.

Thankfully, our school photos are usually bound to our mum's wallet or the dusty photo frame at our parent's house. 

Unfortunately for celebrities, their awkward school photos are floating around for us all to see, thanks to the internet.

So as the class of 2020 finish up their last year, we decided to take a look back at some of our favourite celebrity high school photos. 

Behold. 


Kim Kardashian






9th grade

Chrissy Teigen

Katy Perry.

Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

Beyoncé

Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

Justin Bieber

Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

Tom Hanks 

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson






#TBT By the time I was 16 yrs old, I had already enrolled in four high schools across the country due to being evicted and lil' trouble with the law.. McKinley HS (Honolulu, HI), Glencliff HS (Nashville, TN), McGavock HS (Nashville, TN), Freedom HS (Bethlehem, PA). I was also 6'4 225lbs, rockin' a dead caterpillar on my lip (aka the porn 'stache) and all the kids in every high school thought I was an undercover cop cause I looked like a mutated, yet handsome SOB of a man child. Plus in Nashville I was already hangin' out in honey tonk dive bars on Music Row and hustlin' cars from crackheads. Yup, one of the many reasons why I'm a grateful man for the life I have today and also grateful I straight up kicked puberty's ass early in life. #GodBlessSamoanAndBlackGenetics #AndGodBlessOurTeenageYears #AndWTFWasIThinkingWithThisMustache

Nicki Minaj

Image: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon 

Image: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Mariah Carey






Mariah Carey

Gwen Stefani

Angelina Jolie 






Angelina Jolie

Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco

Ashton Kutcher






Ashton Kutcher

Blake Lively






I've always been impressively athletic...

Laura Prepon

Ellen DeGeneres





Happy #PromTBT. Yes, this is real.

John Krasinski

Kesha 

Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

Usher

Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

Adam Sandler 

Feature Image: Instagram @kimkardashian/@/lauraprepon/@johnkrasinski

