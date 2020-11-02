From ​Kim Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen: 21 of the most awkward celebrity high school photos.

Precisely none of us enjoy looking back at our old high school photos.

From the uncomfortable braces to the questionable haircuts, our high school days never fail to make us cringe.

Thankfully, our school photos are usually bound to our mum's wallet or the dusty photo frame at our parent's house.

Unfortunately for celebrities, their awkward school photos are floating around for us all to see, thanks to the internet.

So as the class of 2020 finish up their last year, we decided to take a look back at some of our favourite celebrity high school photos.

Behold.





Kim Kardashian