“How do you say... cucumber?” The 8 most ridiculous celebrity moments of 2021.

From Hollywood actors admitting they don't bathe, to Nicki Minaj refusing to get vaccinated because her cousin's friend's balls were swollen, this year has been packed with ridiculous celebrity moments.

Not to mention the time Hilaria Baldwin couldn't think of the English word for, uh, cucumber.

Here are the most ridiculous celebrity pop culture moments of 2021:

1. Lil Nas X released 666 pairs of... devil shoes.

Better the devil you know.

Singer and LGBTQIA icon Lil Nas X collaborated with an American art collective brand MSCHF this year, selling 666 pairs of the Nike Air Max 97 shoes for about $1400 AUD a pair.