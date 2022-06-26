"WE WILL NOT STOP." Celebrities react to the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Roe v. Wade was officially overturned by the US Supreme Court this weekend.

The landmark abortion ruling, which has been in place since 1973, means individual states in America will now have the right to ban those with uterus' from seeking legal abortions.

The loss of the fundamental right has caused global outrage, including from celebrities around the world who have taken to social media to express their fury over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Video via The Guardian.

Below is what they've had to say over the cause.

Viola Davis: "Gutted."

And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/8gFi0AbNSQ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 24, 2022

Taylor Swift: "I'm absolutely terrified."