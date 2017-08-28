Dear celebrity men: Please be more original in your choice of mistress.

English model and television personality Katie Price is divorcing her husband of four years, male stripper Kieran Hayler, because he cheated on her with the nanny.

Ring a bell? Of course it does. Because this is only, oh, the most predictable celebrity cheating tale of all time.

On Sunday, 39-year-old Price told The Sun she was “gutted” to learn the affair had been ongoing for a year.

“I was basically paying her to f**k my husband,” she said. “They had sex everywhere except in our bedroom, they even did it in the kids’ bathroom. When I confronted him, he denied it at first, even when I said she’d admitted it.”

It’s a story we’ve seen so many times, it’s almost as if the sex-with-nanny equation is decreed in an unspoken rule book for celebrity men. Chapters may include perfecting the blue steel gaze; negotiating more pay than any female co-star; and sleeping with the nanny (extra points if she’s 15 years your junior).

There was Hollywood actor Jude Law, who cheated on his fiance, actress Sienna Miller, with the nanny.

It was 2005 and the then-32-year-old publicly confessed to an affair with Daisy Wright, 26, who was caring for his three children from his past marriage to Sadie Frost.

He was pushed to confess and apologise after Wright sold her diary, detailing the fling, to media. “I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I’ve hurt Sienna and the people most close to us,” the statement from Law read. He said the affair happened when he was filming a blockbuster in New Orleans. Miller and Law were separated a year later.