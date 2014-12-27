For most, checking our Instagram news feeds has become a daily ritual, if not a necessity.

Wake up. Reach for our phone. Scroll, scroll, scroll, refresh, scroll, refresh. Get out of bed. Scroll, refresh. Repeat.

Now, while we’re sure most of us use the app to follow friends and family, a high number of us also use it to follow a ridiculous amount of celebrities. Hey, we can’t help it. Their lives are just more interesting than that meal Sally just had at some hipster cafe.

Admit it, we all secretly love to see the world through a famous persons eyes and have direct access to the controversial pics they post. That’s why we’re remembering our favourite celebrity Instagrams of 2014.

1. Kim Kardashian West @kimkardashian

The photo to end all photos. Kanye West had this incredibly over-the-top flower wall that he designed for their lavish wedding this year. It fast became the most liked photo on Instagram ever, with over two million likes. If we know Kim (we don’t. Not at all) we can guess she was more excited about the number of likes than the number of flowers.

2. Beyoncé’s photoshop controversy.



Queen Bey has had her fair share of photoshop scandals as a result of the below picture she posted to her Instagram, plus a few others. This one made the Mamamia office feel incredibly sad that one of our favourite women is insecure about the incredible body that is world-wide famous. It made some of us a little disappointed, like Editor-In-Chief Jamila Rizvi, who penned a piece about her feelings after Bey’s latest photoshop scandal.

3. Marlon Wayans calling out Delta Goodrem’s dance moves.



Who could forget the ridiculously funny moment that comedian Marlon Wayans posted a photo of himself next to Delta Goodrem at the Beyonce/Jay Z concert, completely oblivious of her status as one of Australia’s best pop stars – or so it seemed. The photo of poor Delta grooving went viral, Marlon’s awkward yet extremely funny caption being the cause:

“Man I got the most UNRHYTHMIC WHITE WOMAN dancing next to me at the jay and bay concert. This bitch dancing to AC/DC.”

4. Kylie Jenner’s lips.



One of the most kontraversial things a Kardashian (Jenner) did this year was upload hundreds of photos of what seemed like cosmetically enhanced lips. It turns out, she just seriously outlines her puckers in lipstick each day, which seems like a lot of effort to go to for a few selfies. But hey, at least she’s not dabbling in cosmetic surgery at the tender age of 17. Not yet, anyway.