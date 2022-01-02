A vagina tunnel and a taxidermy tiger: 9 of weirdest things celebrities have in their homes.

We all have guilty pleasures in life.

And mine is getting a glimpse into the homes of celebrities.

I don’t want to see "why they’re just like us". I want to see the weird, the wonderful and the completely questionable.

And thanks to the fact that lots of A-listers are inviting us into their lives via house tour videos, there is plenty to gawk at.

From Adele to Kylie Jenner, here's a look at the most bizarre things 9 celebrities have in their homes:

Watch: the top five weirdest celebrity interview moments. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

1. Paris Hilton’s doggy mansion.

"A Spanish-style micro mansion."

Now that sounds very fancy, I’d love one of those. But alas, it’s not even for Paris Hilton herself: rather for her dogs.

"My dogs live in this two-storey doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture and a chandelier," Paris explained on Twitter.

Love it.

Image: Instagram/ @parishilton.