"We’re better as friends." 15 celebrities who are surprisingly okay with dating each other's exes.

As many of us know, ex-boyfriends, girlfriends and partners are strictly off-limits to friends – but in the quirky corners of Hollywood, these rules don't always apply.
While we have a 'whole world' to explore when it comes to new relationships, celebrities are typically confined to a small circle of A-listers and socialites.
So, it's no surprise that there are quite a few celebs who are good pals and happen to share a former partner or two.
Here are the 10 celebrities who are seemingly totally okay with other celebs dating their exes.