'I have 3 kids, but I only took one of them on holiday. Here's what happened.'

I don't normally take parenting advice from celebrities, especially when it's about how to be a better dad. But a few years ago, I heard comedian Rob Sitch interviewed on Hamish Blake's podcast. Rob and his wife Jane have five kids, which is, objectively, a lot. One-on-one time is rare, so when their kids reach a certain age, they have a tradition of taking each child on a solo trip.

Maybe it was the postpartum hormones — I had just pushed out my third baby and was deep in sleep deprivation — but I latched onto this idea. I've thought about it weekly ever since, every time I feel guilty that each of my three girls only gets a third of my attention. Two-thirds max, if my husband is around.

My eldest, Grace, is nearly seven, and I'd been looking for ideas for our first mother-daughter trip. Our entire extended family flew overseas earlier this year, and — not to be dramatic — but I'm not sure I'll be ready to get on a plane with kids for another decade. I wanted a short trip with minimal transit time, and one option kept popping up: a domestic cruise.

Watch: Mamamia's hot tips for your next holiday. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Four nights, Sydney to Hobart, on the Celebrity Edge sounded like the perfect way for Grace and me to test the waters (pun intended) on our first one-on-one trip — and my first time cruising.