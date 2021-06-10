14 celebrity co-stars who secretly dated on set, and rudely didn't tell you about it.

In case you missed it (how?) Friends: The Reunion aired on Binge a few weeks ago, and our all-time favourite couple, Ross and Rachel confessed that they were crushing on each other IRL throughout filming.

"Yeah, in the first season we… I had a major crush on Jen," David Schwimmer admitted, before Jennifer Aniston added that it was "reciprocated".

Watch the trailer for Friends: The Reunion right here. Post continues after video.



Video via Binge.

"I think we both, at some point, we both were crushing hard on each other," he continued. "But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. You know, we respected that."

"I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television'," said Aniston.

"Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

"Last hug of the night." Image: Instagram / @_schwim_