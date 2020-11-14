'It wasn't easy.' 10 celebrity couples who broke up but still had to work together.

As we know, Hollywood is a small place and plenty of celebrities who appear in films or television shows together, end up dating. But that also means, if they break up, there's a good chance they'll have to continue working together.

Yep, awkward.

This week, The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert. During the interview, the 34-year-old actor shared that after her breakup with co-star and on-screen love interest Johnny Galecki, they had to continue working together on the sitcom for another nine years.

"We got together and just fell mad for each other for about two years. But then we broke up," Cuoco said.

"Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly. We're closer today than we ever were," she continued. "But I just remember Chuck Lorre, the genius behind our show — he's the best. He's loyal as ever too. He's really special," she continued.

"But I remember when we broke up, you know, obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute. But I remember those weeks that Chuck had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were, like, sleeping together every other second.

"Johnny and I would talk, and I'm like, 'I think — no, but I think he did that on purpose.' I still believe he might have."

But thankfully, the actors have become closer as a result.

"All of a sudden these characters were like all up in each other's... but Johnny and I came out of it better than before," Cuoco added.

Believe it or not, plenty of celebrities have been in the same situation. Here are nine other celebrity couples who broke up and had to continue working together.

Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody.

