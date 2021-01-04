When it comes to celebrity marriages, let's just say that the bar is not very high...

In fact, if they make it past 72 days (yes, we're looking directly at you Kim Kardashian) then it's considered to be something of a triumph.

Whether these celebs are wedding fellow Hollywood starlets or opting to 'marry a normal', the following 19 marriages failed to reach the two-year-itch milestone - calling it quits via divorce or an annulment sometimes moments after exchanging vows.

When compiling this slightly depressing list, we noticed a few similarities between these now-deceased relationships and have presented them in a little not-to-do-list so you can avoid the same fate.

To make your marriage last longer than two years you should probably not...

Wear denim on your wedding day.

Say 'I Do' at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

Propose to a hot bartender at 2am and be married by 5am.

...but if you feel like proving us wrong, go ahead! (And send pics please.)

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman.

Married for: 1.5 years.

Image: Instagram.

A year and a half after marrying Karl Glusman in a semi-secret ceremony, Zoë Kravitz has reportedly filed for divorce.

The two got hitched in a civil ceremony in 2019, but threw a massive party later on at Lenny Kravitz's mansion in Paris. It was an uber stylish affair, attended by nearly all Kravitz’s Big Little Lies co-stars - Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley.