It's a bad week in which to be single on the internet.

Being single is incredibly cool and fun. And it always feels that way. You never watch a rom-com and feel like there's a hole in your chest (ha ha). And you certainly never see couples walking hand in hand and wonder what it would be like to trip one of them over. Never even crosses your mind.

I'm kidding, of course.

Being single is excellent like 99 per cent of the time. Preferable to the dating pool, for sure.

But this week? Being single was not a vibe. In fact it seems 'Big Hollywood' and 'The Internet' teamed up for the cruelest collab of all: a timeline filled with sweet romance. Get it off my screen immediately. Or hook it up my veins in an IV. I can't tell if I love it or hate it?

Let's get into the various ways celebrity romance was soul-crushing and offensively sweet this week.

Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg

What a week we've had, Andrew Garfield girls. As he wraps up the press tour for We Live In Time, the actor made his long-awaited appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg's comedic chat show Chicken Shop Date.

The pair have done two red carpet interviews previously, and fans couldn't wait to see their "fake" flirting on the show. Looked incredibly real to me!!!!!!! (infinite exclamation points, actually).

"If this wasn't here, do you think we actually would have gone on a date?" Andrew asked Amelia in one particularly giggle-worthy scene.

"This is f***ed up that we could have actually gone on a date at some point, maybe. Take out all the practicalities and logic, I actually think that maybe we could have [dated]," he told her.