It's a bad week in which to be single on the internet.

Being single is incredibly cool and fun. And it always feels that way. You never watch a rom-com and feel like there's a hole in your chest (ha ha). And you certainly never see couples walking hand in hand and wonder what it would be like to trip one of them over. Never even crosses your mind.

I'm kidding, of course.

Being single is excellent like 99 per cent of the time. Preferable to the dating pool, for sure.

But this week? Being single was not a vibe. In fact it seems 'Big Hollywood' and 'The Internet' teamed up for the cruelest collab of all: a timeline filled with sweet romance. Get it off my screen immediately. Or hook it up my veins in an IV. I can't tell if I love it or hate it?

Let's get into the various ways celebrity romance was soul-crushing and offensively sweet this week.

Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg

What a week we've had, Andrew Garfield girls. As he wraps up the press tour for We Live In Time, the actor made his long-awaited appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg's comedic chat show Chicken Shop Date.

The pair have done two red carpet interviews previously, and fans couldn't wait to see their "fake" flirting on the show. Looked incredibly real to me!!!!!!! (infinite exclamation points, actually).

"If this wasn't here, do you think we actually would have gone on a date?" Andrew asked Amelia in one particularly giggle-worthy scene.

"This is f***ed up that we could have actually gone on a date at some point, maybe. Take out all the practicalities and logic, I actually think that maybe we could have [dated]," he told her.

Amelia held it together well, though there were a few Fleabag moments as she looked at the camera for help. GIRL, you don't need help. You need a cute little black dress for your future real-life date with Spider Man. Leave us out of it, my jealousy can not cope.

Watch Andrew and Amelia's shameless and adorable/offensive flirting. Story continues below.


Chicken Shop Date.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan

Several gossip outlets falsely reported that Sabrina Carpenter had split from Barry Keoghan, but they're still very much together.

This week, Barry continued supporting Sabrina by attending several shows on her Short n' Sweet tour — after seeing her perform multiple shows on the Eras Tour and even appearing in her music video for Please, Please, Please.

Attending her show in Raleigh this week, Barry was seen bopping along to her hits (and he knew all the words).

Sabrina even paid tribute to her boyfriend with a lyric change.

Barry, stood in the crowd alongside Sabrina's best friend and sister, was seen blushing and fanning himself when she sang the line about him — "who's the cute boy with the white jacket" - in the song 'Bed Chem'. Then, she changed the word 'baby' to 'Barry' in the song 'Juno' and gave a little point into he crowd, where he was standing.

Oh, so cute! I don't want to throw my phone at a wall or anything.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams

Oh, you didn't know Paul Mescal was in a loving relationship with something other than his running shorts? Well, he is.

The Gladiator II star is all loved up with songstress Gracie Abrams — who just released an adorable song about him called 'Packing It Up'.

"I swear that I wasn't looking for much, but that's just when you happened," she sings. "Now I'm red in the face, I'm shy all of a sudden. You move, I move, it's something, you fit perfectly."

In support of his boo and her new tune, the actor then showed up to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Miami to watch Gracie's performance as the opening act.

In a weird turn of events, this is Paul's second partner in as many years to open up the Eras Tour, because at the start of the tour, he was engaged to Phoebe Bridgers. Yeah, that's how long this tour has been going. I've been single the whole time, but that's fine and not at all concerning.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short

God, I see what you have done for others.

Only Murders In The Building stars and esteemed actors Meryl Streep and Martin Short are rumoured to be dating. That, or they're pulling off the most elaborate prank on fans. Either way, they're always out to dinner or holding hands or saying cute things. Enough!

The latest update was a 'hard launch' of sorts from their friend, Steve Martin.

After Streep and Short were spotted out together on a night out (one of many rumoured dates), Martin posted a screenshot of a Glamour Magazine story. He photoshopped a red circle with a line through it over his face.

Imagine being publicly revealed to be happily in love, with a funny in-joke from your comedic coworker. Me and who? When?

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis

They're a notoriously private couple, but Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis had a rare public moment this week. And my heart can't take many more of these sweet reveals.

The Peaky Blinders actress attended the premiere of Sebastian's new film The Apprentice, and even shared a cute behind-the-scenes snap on her Insta story. I love internet crumbs.

This is cute, but also I enjoy it because I know it will annoy a subsection of Sebastian's bloody weird fans who bully Annabelle relentlessly. Stay mad, haters!

Annabelle shares a fun bts snap with her man. Image: Instagram.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

As a longtime Twilight fan, I can confirm I've held a lifelong crush on Robert Pattinson. It got a whole lot worse this week, when I saw a clip of his partner, Suki Waterhouse, prank calling him from her ELLE Magazine photoshoot.

The publication routinely has celebs prank people on camera, and Suki decided to call Rob and tell him she was offered a hosting gig on Love Is Blind.

I don't know where to begin. Maybe with his sweet voice he's putting on, the man is obsessed with her.

The way he answers the phone with 'hello darling' — as one fan put it in the comments, the bar is literally in hell if we're swooning over that. But we are.

The way he tries to kindly tell her that the idea of them co-hosting Love Is Blind together is cuckoo bananas.

Or maybe the way he screams 'no' when he finds out this will be on the internet.

10/10 for the whole thing, watch it below if second-hand jealousy is your thing.

This was fun to recap guys. I can already imagine the comments will be very kind and supportive of my deranged single girl downfall.

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram/Canva.

