Celebrities aren't 'couple dressing' anymore, and there's a reason.

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are pictured together, three things happen:

The paparazzi and the public swarm.

Photos are circulated across the internet in a matter of seconds.

Their outfits are ~assessed~.

For Swift, a decoding process is immediately initiated. What subtle clues can be gleaned from her outfit? What does her choice of bag say about her relationship? Could her nail polish be a sign of new music?

Video via Variety.

There is a whole fashion economy built around what Taylor Swift wears. In fact, we're pretty sure she's responsible for the cardigan market exploding around 2020.

And through their shared spotlight, Kelce has himself become a style icon too. Before every Kansas Chiefs game, the athlete enters the stadium in an eye-catching, head-to-toe designer look.

With a penchant for luxury logos and flashier statement pieces, he's definitely the more extroverted of the pair — and his look couldn't be further from Swift's more subtle wardrobe choices.

Taylor Swift's casual style. Image: Instagram/@taylorswift.