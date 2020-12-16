From Kylie Jenner to Roxy Jacenko: Just all of the best celebrity Christmas trees of 2020.

Christmas is next week, which means we've bought and wrapped all our presents, the house is decorated to perfection and everything is ready to go for the big day. Just kidding, we're the same disorganised mess we've always been.

But one thing most of us have sorted out is the Christmas tree.

Whether you waited until the first of December to put it up, or (like us) shamelessly put it up in November, decorating your tree never fails to get us into the Christmas spirit.

Watch: The two types of people at Christmas. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

And just like us, celebs have also been busy putting up their Christmas trees. Only theirs always seem to be a little bit more... fancy.

So get ready for some serious tree envy because here are 15 of the best celebrity Christmas trees.

Delta Goodrem

Delta Goodrem's tree looks like it's straight out of a winter wonderland.