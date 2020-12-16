celebrity

From Kylie Jenner to Roxy Jacenko: Just all of the best celebrity Christmas trees of 2020.

Christmas is next week, which means we've bought and wrapped all our presents, the house is decorated to perfection and everything is ready to go for the big day. Just kidding, we're the same disorganised mess we've always been. 

But one thing most of us have sorted out is the Christmas tree.

Whether you waited until the first of December to put it up, or (like us) shamelessly put it up in November, decorating your tree never fails to get us into the Christmas spirit.

And just like us, celebs have also been busy putting up their Christmas trees. Only theirs always seem to be a little bit more... fancy. 

So get ready for some serious tree envy because here are 15 of the best celebrity Christmas trees. 

Delta Goodrem

Delta Goodrem's tree looks like it's straight out of a winter wonderland. 

Roxy Jacenko

The PR queen has done it again. Roxy Jacenko's tree has straight up won Christmas. 

Bec Judd

Bec Judd's gold and pink themed tree is oh so pretty.

Jules and Guy Sebastian

Jules Sebastian shared how she decorated her 'minimalist' style Christmas tree. 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Christmas tree is bigger than my entire living room. 

Kendall Jenner

Unlike her sister, Kendall Jenner went for your run-of-the-mill size Christmas tree. Still just as beautiful. 

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber's Christmas tree is giving us all the cozy Christmas vibes. 

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Taking a leaf out of Kylie Jenner's book, Elsa Pataky's tree is so tall it needs two people to reach the top. 

Ashley Tisdale

Doing away with the traditional green tree, Ashley Tisdale went for a pretty pink Christmas tree. 

Jackie 'O' Henderson

Jackie O's Christmas tree is the stuff of dreams.

Sophie Monk

Former Bachelorette Sophie Monk opted for a $65 white Christmas tree after admiring a similar-looking tree set up in Myer. Only it didn't exactly go to plan. 

"I thought I'd give it a go and pretty much, yeah, I went to a poll on Instagram and they said, 'nah, it's c--p'," she told the Kyle and Jackie O Show. 

We still think it looks great though.

Image: [email protected]

Georgia Love 

We admire the expert tinsel work and colour coordinated baubles on Georgia Love and Lee Elliott's tree.

Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson

Married At First Sight couple Cam and Jules are celebrating their son's first Christmas. 

"I wanted to get the biggest tree possible so Ollie thinks that it’s the biggest and best thing for many years to come!" Jules wrote on Instagram. 

Sophie Cachia

Sophie Cachia shared a photo of her two kids in front of her very festive Christmas tree. 

Which celebrity Christmas tree is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below. 

Feature Image: Instagram.

