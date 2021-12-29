Looking back at the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2021.

We love a fabulous celeb pregnancy reveal and birth announcement, and luckily for us, 2021 has been full of little baby surprises.

From the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Tan France, to more local figures such as Laura Byrne and Fiona Falkiner, it appears the reports of a pandemic baby boom may have come true.

Here, we unpack some of the wonderful baby arrivals that happened in celeb homes this year.

Ellidy Pullin

It's been over a year since Aussie snowboard champion Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin died in a freak diving accident. The 32-year-old Winter Olympian was pulled from the water after he was found unresponsive while spearfishing on the Gold Coast last July.

Now, his girlfriend, Ellidy Pullin, has welcomed their child together, who was conceived through IVF after his death.

"Our girl, born 25th October 2021," she captioned an Instagram post, saying her daughter's name is Minnie Alex Pullin.