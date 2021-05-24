Exactly how much money the Celebrity Apprentice stars are getting paid, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Exactly how much money the Celebrity Apprentice stars are getting paid.

So it looks like there's already some "tension" going down behind the scenes of Celebrity Apprentice. And it has to do with how much the contestants are getting paid.

According to New Idea, there was a bit of a stir on set when rumours started going around that one contestant was taking home less cash than the others.

"Tension grew on set when it was rumoured that [clothing designer] Camilla Franks was paid the least," an inside source supposedly told the publication. "If anything, pay should never be discussed among any cast and is always a dangerous game to play."

The source went on to claim that the contestants "didn’t make as much coin as you would think".

"Forget the million-dollar salary Warnie banked for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. This show doesn’t go anywhere near those sorts of dollars. The production company Warner Bros. gets away with lower pay cheques because it’s charity focused."

According to the publication, The Biggest Loser star Michelle Bridges and radio host Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli apparently took home the biggest paychecks, pocketing a casual $50,000 each. The Veronicas' Lisa and Jess Origliasso also supposedly earned $60,000 combined.