"Basically it was to prove a point to my mum." 13 celebrities who got married when they were teenagers.

Some celebrities have done it all by the time they’re in their late teens – starred in hit movies, made a fortune and blown it, gone into rehab, etc – and the only thing left to tick off is get married.

Other celebs are still living normal lives in their late teens and they marry normal people before realising that a much more exciting destiny awaits them.

Either way, celebs’ teen marriages don’t tend to last. But there’s always an exception…

Side note: Check out the most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Milla Jovovich, 16, and Shawn Andrews, 21

Married: 1992

Jovovich shot her first magazine cover when she was 11.

Five years later, she starred in the movie Dazed And Confused, and fell for Andrews, who was one of her co-stars.

They got hitched in Las Vegas.

“Basically it was to prove a point to my mum,” she told the Daily Mail. “I’d been working since I was nine, but I didn’t have a bank card.”

Her mum got the marriage annulled after two months. Jovovich went on to marry French director Luc Besson and then English director Paul W.S. Anderson.

Olivia Wilde, 19, and Tao Ruspoli, 27

Image: Getty.