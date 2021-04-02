24 celebrities we didn't know went to school together.

School was an awkward time for... well, most of us.

That's something that Rachel Bilson and Rami Malek know all too well.

In a now-infamous photo shared to Bilson's Instagram back in 2019, the OC star tagged her high school friend, Malek, in a throwback picture from a school trip.

But he wasn't impressed, as Bilson explained on the Armchair Expert podcast this week. Cue a collective cringe from the entire world.

This awkward encounter got us thinking - how many celebs knew each other at high school, before fame?

So we put our investigator hats on and scanned some old yearbooks to find 22 other famous people that went to school together.

Prepare to be shook.

Jessie J and Adele.

British singers Jessie J and Adele go way back, attending the BRIT performing arts school in London, where they were so close they even sat at the same lunch table.

“We had no idea what would happen I guess,” Jessie said on The Real.

“When you’re at college you’re just trying to get your grades but we used to sing at lunchtime together, which was really surreal thinking about it now.”

