From Rebel Wilson to Michelle Obama: 11 high profile women on struggling with fertility.

This post deals with miscarriage and might be triggering for some readers.

Rebel Wilson recently opened up about her struggles with fertility.

Speaking on the topic for the first time, Wilson briefly shared that she received some "bad news" about her fertility on Monday.

"I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with... but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya," the 41-year-old actress wrote on Instagram.

"The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense... but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

Watch: The facts on fertility. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

She then shared an update after she received an influx of messages from her almost 10 million followers.

"***UPDATE*** just wanted to say I woke up this morning and read through everyone’s kind messages and stories about their journeys and I can’t tell you how much that meant to me and has made me feel a lot better today," Wilson said.

"Social media for the win here in terms of creating connection when I was in a very lonely place. So thank you everyone."