Saoirse Ronan and 9 other famous women who shutdown sexist interview moments.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show to promote her new film, Blitz, Saoirse Ronan found herself tasked with the ever-exhausting duty of putting men in their place.

If you missed it, the men on the show were discussing what they would or wouldn't do, in the event that that they were about to be attacked.

The conversation came about when guest Eddie Redmayne said that he found "some of the techniques" that people recommended for self-defence really interesting.

As an example, Redmayne said, "Like how you can use your phone, if someone's attacking you," demonstrating how someone would use the phone as a weapon.

Ronan sat on the couch, patiently waiting for Paul Mescal to finish speaking as he disputed the phone as a feasible option.

"If someone attacked me, I'm not gonna go, 'Phone,'" he quipped, as Redmayne, Norton and Denzel Washington laughed.

Then, Ronan dropped the 10 now-viral words, "That's what girls have to think about all the time".

Of course, this isn't the first time that a famous woman has called out sexism in a public platform. Here are nine other famous women who have shut down sexist nonsense.

Ariana Grande.

"So. If you could use makeup or your phone one last time, which one would you pick?" the Power 106 FM host actually asked Ariana Grande.

"Makeup or your phone, for one last time," he reiterated.

Grande paused, before breaking into a smirk.