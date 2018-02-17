The celebrities who got engaged after just weeks of dating (and how it worked out).

This week, Amy Schumer announced she had married 37-year-old chef Chris Fischer in a surprise beach-side wedding in Malibu.

The relationship between Schumer and Fischer was publicly acknowledged for the first time on Sunday, when the Trainwreck star posted a picture of the two of them kissing to Instagram. It was first reported the two were together in November.

So, in the spirit of fast and loose engagements, here are some of the fastest engagements of celebrities, with some making the distance, and others bowing out a little earlier.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

"I think every little girl dreams about [her wedding]," Katie Holmes said in an interview with Seventeen in 2004. "I used to think I was going to marry Tom Cruise."

"So let it be written, so let it be done."

Of course, the actress' engagement to Cruise came in 2005 after just seven weeks of dating and a very public, couch-jumping declaration of love from Cruise on Oprah.

In 2012, they split.

Lleyton and Bec Hewitt