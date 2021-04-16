From Stephen Fry to Khloe Kardashian: The celebs who committed crimes before they were famous.

We all know the celeb-gone-bad story, where a famous person, who’s suddenly fabulously rich and has strangers offering them bucket loads of drugs, goes off the rails and ends up with a dodgy-looking mugshot.
What’s not so common is when it happens the other way round – when someone’s committed a crime, has maybe done some time, and then makes it big.
But it happens…
Stephen Fry
It’s hard to believe that Britain’s beloved Stephen Fry could have ever done anything bad enough to put him behind bars, but he did.
When he was a teenager, he got his hands on someone else’s credit cards and decided to use them.