From superheroes to sitcoms: 14 celebrities who played iconic roles while pregnant.

Ever wondered what happens when an actress gets pregnant smack bang in the middle of filming a movie or tv show? Like, what if the filmmakers can't write it into the storyline? And what if they can't kill the character off or send them on a 'holiday' because they're playing a leading role? What happens then?

Well, they get creative! More often than not, the filmmakers are so good at it you barely even notice. But sometimes, there are sneaky giveaways - like characters wearing progressively more oversized clothing. Or suspiciously holding things in front of their bellies.

Watch: Speaking of celebrity pregnancies, check out how Emily Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Did you know Courtney Cox was pregnant in Friends? Or that Gal Gadot was expecting during the filming of Wonder Woman? Or that Sarah Jessica Parker was having her first child in Sex and the City?

We've pulled together 14 celebrities who filmed iconic roles while rocking a bump.

Sarah Jessica Parker - Sex and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker filmed season five of Sex and the City while pregnant with her first child, and honestly the entire crew deserves a gold star cause we had no idea. The costume department got creative with her clothes, dressing her character in lots of flowy dresses, while sneaky camera angles diverted the attention away from her bump. The season was also cut a little shorter than the rest (it went for eight episodes in total) so Parker could go on maternity leave.

Image: Getty