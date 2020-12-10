From Amal Clooney to Kaley Cuoco: 8 celebrity brides who wore pants on their wedding day.

When it comes to non-traditional weddings, celebrities have done it all.

Many have opted for original engagement rings, others wore colourful dresses and some have forgone lavish ceremonies to get married at Las Vegas chapels and local city halls.

These days, a handful of celebs are ditching the wedding dress altogether and opting for pants instead.

Here are eight stars who chose pants over a dress on their wedding day.

Amal Clooney

After the grand wedding, Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney legally married at Venice's City Hall. Alamuddin wore a navy and cream Stella McCartney two-piece.