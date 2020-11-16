"I've been chased through a park as Kate Winslet." 12 celebrities on who they always get mistaken for.

We often hear about celebrity doppelgangers; everyday people who look like famous celebrities. But sometimes celebrities can get mistaken for... other celebrities.

And it happens more often than you might think.

So much so that it has inspired TikTok trend, where celebrities share who they always get mistaken for.

"I think it's the biggest compliment ever," Sarah Hyland said on The Meredith Vieira Show about being compared to Mila Kunis.

"We have joked about this, too, where she's come up to me being like, ‘OK, so people think I'm, like, you'. This was four years ago maybe and she was, like, 'Sometimes I pretend to be you so I feel like I'm young'."

But Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis aren't alone. Here's 11 other celebrities who are told they look like other people.

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood

Image: Getty. Earlier this year, Reese Witherspoon was very happy to be mistaken as singer Carrie Underwood when out in public.

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: You officially made my day!" the actress tweeted.

"YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!" responded Underwood.