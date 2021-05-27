"I don't love my dad." 9 celebrities who fell out with family after they became famous.

Family relationships can be really complicated.

You can't choose your family, and there's plenty of pressure in sayings like 'family first' and 'blood is thicker than water', but not everyone has a healthy relationship with family. Sometimes, cutting off contact is the best option.

Add in notoriety, and this can become even more complex.

A surprising number of celebrities have addressed their messy family dynamics and set boundaries in harmful relationships. In some cases, the relationships were always fraught. For others, things changed when fame entered the mix.

From estrangements to emancipation, sadly a lot of stars have had (sometimes already complicated) relationships with family made tougher due to fame.

Miranda Kerr.

According to Miranda Kerr's family, fame soured their relationship with their daughter.

In 2014, her parents Therese and John Kerr, and brother Matthew, appeared on the ABC's Family Confidential, begging her to contact them.

Image: Getty.

Her father said it was Orlando Bloom who told them he and Kerr were divorcing after three years of marriage, and they hadn't seen her or grandson Flynn in over a year.

"Miranda’s life is so different now [and] she's surrounded by 'yes' people all the time," Therese said.