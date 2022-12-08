'Sorry, Maltesers.' A definitive ranking of Celebrations from best to... DISGUSTIN'.

Christmas is coming, and I want to give everyone the gift of my opinion.

Celebrations are the box of chocolates we only really see twice a year; on our grandma's coffee table while we wait for the holiday lunch to finish cooking and one more time, far back in the pantry cupboard, collecting dust.

But despite our lack of care throughout the year of Celebrations, it's a truth universally acknowledged that it's the best chocolate box to get at Christmas – so I've made it my personal mission to tell you exactly what choccy from the box you should devour first this festive season.

...Plus the sweets you should probably just forget about...

Watch: The 6 health benefits of eating chocolate (like we needed them...). Post continues after video.