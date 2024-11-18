'Don't tell me I look tired.' What it feels like to be robbed of a lifetime of sleep.

Sleep is something graceful women do. Fairytale women like Sleeping Beauty and Snow White rest for long periods of time. It is an elegant act. They are sacred and vulnerable while at rest.

Peaceful women close their eyes, keep their faces impassive, rest their bodies and do not speak. I have my eyes open in the dark. I feel rabid when I am meant to be at rest. I am not graceful. I am failing to be pretty.

I don't even like to take paracetamol. I avoid pharmaceutical relief for a headache until the throbbing inside my skull becomes unbearable. Eat a vegetable and go for a run, I tell myself harshly if I feel run down. Taking the pills I've been prescribed to help me sleep feels annoying, insulting and against my nature. But I'm desperate. Look in my tired eyes: I need some help.

The version of me who didn't experience violence during her formative years played netball at school. She wore short pleated uniform skirts and Nike kicks. She yelled across the court to other girls and huddled in group hugs with her fellow sportswomen.

Instead of hiding out alone in the darkroom at high school perfecting analogue photography skills with techniques that would become outdated by the time she graduated, she would focus on the faces of her peers instead of her own art. She might have laughed with classmates and sat out in the sun on the school's field instead of breathing in the chemicals in the photography lab. She might have felt the fresh air more often.

Maybe I would have found more joy and less bitter transactional power in sex if I hadn't been abused in my infancy. If I hadn't experienced great stress and trauma in my childhood maybe I would have had the pragmatism to work harder at sciences and languages at school, instead of focusing only on the arts that came naturally to me. Maybe I would have stuck with Japanese lessons and learned to write kanji. Maybe I would have spent more time walking to class with others instead of keeping my head down and forever holding a cigarette in my right hand. Maybe I would have spent more time in the shared dining room at the University of Otago hall eating awful meals (peas mixed with mayonnaise was a common side dish at dinner) instead of smoking cigarettes on the second-floor balcony alone. I only lasted six weeks there, returning to my hometown of Auckland to complete a BA instead of stretching outside my comfort zone. It was expensive to be at Otago and besides, I was too stressed to try new things.