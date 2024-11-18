'Don't tell me I look tired.' What it feels like to be robbed of a lifetime of sleep.

This story mentions child sexual abuse.
I am holding my dog's paw in my hand in the dark, clutching the animal's foot as if it is a talisman. It is 2:37 am and again I cannot sleep. The grey fur and blunt claws in my palm bring me comfort. I nuzzle my face into the miniature schnauzer's furry neck, cuddling his body against my torso. There are benzodiazepine pills in my purse to bring comfort at moments like this but I am terrified to take them.
In my late thirties, I have become an insomniac, familiar with the silence of the small hours and suddenly a stranger to rest.
When I wake in the night, as I often do these days, I pester my dog. I open the door to his crate and rouse him. I lift all 11.2kg of the sleepy creature and, leaving the lights off so as not to wake my fiancé, walk slowly - toes gingerly reaching out to avoid colliding with objects of furniture - back towards the bed. I tuck the dog under the sheets with me. He is my teddy bear and he is alive. As my mind races I try to focus on the reliable rhythm of his breathing to help me remain present. With the man I'll soon marry on my left and my nine-year-old dog on my right I feel safe, sandwiched between two living breathing reminders of reality who love me.
